PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Over the last week, PCHAIN has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. PCHAIN has a market cap of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.22 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.93 or 0.00219796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000506 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00091337 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a coin. Its launch date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.