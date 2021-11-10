Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,419,578 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 398,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.99% of Peabody Energy worth $27,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Peabody Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Peabody Energy by 7.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of BTU stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Peabody Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $19.83.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $905.77 million. Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. Peabody Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share.

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kemal Williamson sold 77,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $1,157,976.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,696,544 shares of company stock valued at $27,306,910 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.