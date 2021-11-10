Peel Hunt Increases Renold (LON:RNO) Price Target to GBX 42

Renold (LON:RNO) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Renold from GBX 32 ($0.42) to GBX 42 ($0.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Renold alerts:

Shares of Renold stock opened at GBX 33.06 ($0.43) on Wednesday. Renold has a 1 year low of GBX 10.50 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 34.94 ($0.46). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,993.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £74.51 million and a P/E ratio of 20.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.10.

Renold plc manufactures and sells high precision engineered power transmission products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Americas, Australasia, China, India, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chain and Torque Transmission. It offers standard, welded steel, trident, and draw bench conveyor chains, as well as conveyor chains for theme parks; and bucket elevator, escalator, heavy duty drag, and waste water treatment chains, as well as standard attachments.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Renold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.