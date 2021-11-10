Pendle Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.95 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. Pendle has a market capitalization of $48.07 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pendle coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00073619 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.69 or 0.00098667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,823.51 or 1.00429926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,595.65 or 0.07119955 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00020258 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,280,552 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.