PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.65 on Wednesday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $529.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

