PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.62. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

In other news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 33.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 5.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.01%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.