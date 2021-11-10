Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Performance Shipping (NASDAQ:PSHG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Performance Shipping had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%.

Shares of PSHG stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $4.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,917. Performance Shipping has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The firm has a market cap of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.04.

PSHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performance Shipping in a report on Wednesday.

Performance Shipping, Inc engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through its ownership of containerships. Its vessels are employed on time charters with liner companies carrying containerized cargo along worldwide shipping routes. The firm operates through the following segments: Tankers Vessels and Containers Vessels.

