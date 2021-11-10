PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PKI. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in PerkinElmer by 7,675.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 622 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.11.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total transaction of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PKI opened at $174.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $192.00.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

