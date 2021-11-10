Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Persimmon to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of Persimmon stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.41. Persimmon has a one year low of $64.78 and a one year high of $95.50.

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

