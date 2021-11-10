Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PECO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

