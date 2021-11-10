Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.
NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.77.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.
