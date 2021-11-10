PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.29

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.29 and traded as high as C$5.43. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$5.04, with a volume of 34,245 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PHX shares. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PHX Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$249.01 million and a P/E ratio of 16.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from PHX Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. PHX Energy Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.89%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Leslie Buker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.53, for a total value of C$45,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$674,517. Also, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,250,000. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $108,864 over the last quarter.

About PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX)

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Albania. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

