PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Buys 41,126 Shares

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 41,126 shares of PHX Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $125,434.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 4th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,997 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,290.85.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 6,196 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $18,897.80.

On Friday, October 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 10,001 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $30,503.05.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,406 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.03 per share, for a total transaction of $4,260.18.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 1,127 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738.61.

On Friday, September 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 39,046 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $95,272.24.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 38,502 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.48 per share, for a total transaction of $95,484.96.

On Monday, August 30th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 55,129 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $140,578.95.

On Monday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 20,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 20,723 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,221.96.

NYSE:PHX opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.98. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is -23.53%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 50.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

