Pillar Price Reaches $0.0372 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, Pillar has traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar. One Pillar coin can currently be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges. Pillar has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $173,967.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00054227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001478 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.51 or 0.00225408 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00011855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.94 or 0.00093029 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Pillar Profile

PLR is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Pillar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

