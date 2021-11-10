Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GBCI. Truist raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of GBCI opened at $58.67 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.85. Glacier Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.61 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBCI. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 31,921.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 843,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,519,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,971,000 after acquiring an additional 829,416 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,988,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 369.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 336,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after acquiring an additional 264,527 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

