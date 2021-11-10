Piper Sandler Cuts Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) Price Target to $11.00

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aziyo Biologics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of AZYO stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.72. The company has a market cap of $63.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.36. Aziyo Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Aziyo Biologics (NASDAQ:AZYO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.20). Aziyo Biologics had a negative net margin of 39.65% and a negative return on equity of 112.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($15.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Aziyo Biologics will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aziyo Biologics by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Aziyo Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

