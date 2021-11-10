Piper Sandler Lowers Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Price Target to $12.00

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) had its price objective dropped by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ANGI. TheStreet cut shares of Angi from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Angi from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Angi from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of Angi stock opened at $10.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. Angi has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $19.17. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.75 and a beta of 1.69.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Angi had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,566.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 7,133 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $102,215.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,133 shares of company stock valued at $349,216. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Angi by 11.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Angi by 5.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Angi during the third quarter worth $3,702,000. 13.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

