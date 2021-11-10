Piper Sandler Raises Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $215.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airbnb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $184.81.

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $194.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 112.76% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.84, for a total transaction of $619,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 325,164 shares in the company, valued at $50,348,393.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 874,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.89, for a total transaction of $129,388,961.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,618 shares in the company, valued at $42,535,826.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 568.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

