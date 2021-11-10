Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Airbnb in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen raised shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.81.

Airbnb stock opened at $194.68 on Wednesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.38 billion and a PE ratio of -16.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $2,900,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,932.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $2,406,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 309,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,990,667.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,624,632 shares of company stock valued at $258,538,804 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,928,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $862,284,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Further Reading: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.