Piper Sandler Trims VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Target Price to $29.00

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 63.38% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $6,383,984.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,555 shares of company stock valued at $19,367,182 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.