Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Reaches $1.96 on Top Exchanges

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $1.96 or 0.00002943 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $369.22 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.23 or 0.00288168 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00110830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00145705 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00003693 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000112 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 188,081,866 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

