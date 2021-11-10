Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.070-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.30 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PXLW. Citigroup cut shares of Pixelworks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Pixelworks from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.42.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

PXLW stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $4.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The stock has a market cap of $257.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 65.70% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pixelworks stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,953 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category comprises of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.