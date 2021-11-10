Plaza Retail REIT (PLZ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Plaza Retail REIT to post earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

Plaza Retail REIT has a twelve month low of C$3.98 and a twelve month high of C$5.22.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.