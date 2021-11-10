Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,987,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,442,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.82. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $75.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 19.78 and a quick ratio of 18.94.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Plug Power from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plug Power from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.81.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

