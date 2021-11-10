pNetwork One Day Volume Reaches $7.72 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 10th. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001579 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market capitalization of $40.87 million and approximately $7.72 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.06 or 0.00216672 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00090485 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 81,887,980 coins and its circulating supply is 39,755,573 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for pNetwork is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

pNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

