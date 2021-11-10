Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Polymetal International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,618 ($21.14).

LON POLY opened at GBX 1,405.50 ($18.36) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Polymetal International has a 1 year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The company has a market capitalization of £6.66 billion and a PE ratio of 8.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,367.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,716.77.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

About Polymetal International

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

