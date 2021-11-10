PolySwarm (NCT) Price Hits $0.0122 on Major Exchanges

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 10th. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $17,281.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00053494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.18 or 0.00218237 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.33 or 0.00092193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

