Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Releases Earnings Results

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PSTX traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.02. 230,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,702. Poseida Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.51 and a quick ratio of 7.51. The stock has a market cap of $437.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of -0.46.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,029 shares of company stock worth $498,564. Corporate insiders own 44.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. 44.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.