Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Increases Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Postal Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 523.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $1.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.89 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.1%.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The company has a market cap of $275.48 million, a PE ratio of 288.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.20). Postal Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 0.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) by 1,909.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,526 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Postal Realty Trust worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

