Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Raised to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC downgraded Power Co. of Canada from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.13.

OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. Power Co. of Canada has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Power Corp. of Canada is a management and holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services; asset management; and sustainable and renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa. The Lifeco segment offers life and health insurance, retirement, and investment management services, and involves in the asset management and reinsurance businesses.

