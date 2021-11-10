PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PCELF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Get PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of PCELF opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. PowerCell Sweden AB has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $70.00.

PowerCell Sweden AB engages in the development and production of power systems for stationary and mobile customer applications. Its products include fuel cell stacks, and fuel cell systems. The firm also provides engineering advice from its fuel cell specialists. The company was founded by Per Ekdunge in 2008 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.