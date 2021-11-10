Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($3.55) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($3.55) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.17). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.74) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.96) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PRAX. Zacks Investment Research cut Praxis Precision Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $986.38 million and a PE ratio of -6.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.47 and its 200 day moving average is $19.99. Praxis Precision Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07).

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 51.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 33,943 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 39.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 56,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,951 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Praxis Precision Medicines news, CEO Marcio Souza acquired 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $150,668.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Parallel Master Fund L.P. Bsof sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $47,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 401,942 shares of company stock worth $7,634,068. 8.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.