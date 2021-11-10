Premium Brands Holdings Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.51 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Premium Brands in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.67. Cormark also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$148.00.

PBH opened at C$136.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$133.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 53.86. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of C$94.56 and a 1 year high of C$137.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.635 per share. This is an increase from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Premium Brands’s payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

