Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.22 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) – Cormark issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.22 per share for the year.

PBH has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Premium Brands from C$129.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$149.00 to C$156.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$148.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Premium Brands from C$123.00 to C$126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.00.

PBH opened at C$136.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$127.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41. The company has a market cap of C$5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 53.86. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$94.56 and a 52 week high of C$137.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.20%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

