Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Presidio Property Trust to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 million.

Shares of SQFT opened at $3.90 on Wednesday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.103 dividend. This is an increase from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Presidio Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director James Robert Durfey purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry Gene Dubose purchased 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.61 per share, with a total value of $26,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,998 shares of company stock valued at $71,892 over the last three months.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Presidio Property Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Presidio Property Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Presidio Property Trust

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

