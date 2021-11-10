Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pretium Resources Inc. (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$13.50 to C$18.50. The stock traded as high as C$18.05 and last traded at C$18.01, with a volume of 1226198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$17.98.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$14.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares cut shares of Pretium Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.44.

In other Pretium Resources news, Director David Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.02, for a total transaction of C$26,040.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$305,983.02.

The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.81.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$187.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$180.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pretium Resources Company Profile (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,306 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

