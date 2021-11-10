Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 88,595 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,164,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 88,595 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.61% of Consolidated Edison worth $155,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 59,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,440,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 203,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 28,465 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.87 and its 200 day moving average is $75.52.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

