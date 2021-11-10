Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Boosts Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,384,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,803 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FOX were worth $162,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,809,044,000 after buying an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,809,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 155.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,653,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,087 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after buying an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth about $25,737,755,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOXA. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on FOX from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.07.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

