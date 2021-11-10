Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $134.14 Million Stock Holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 69.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447,028 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.32% of C4 Therapeutics worth $134,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCCC. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in C4 Therapeutics by 454.7% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,395,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,004 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $6,266,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.42. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.68 and a twelve month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 million. Research analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CCCC shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.40.

In other C4 Therapeutics news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $30,751.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,860.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

