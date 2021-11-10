Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 9.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,044,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,849 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $139,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Twist Bioscience stock opened at $127.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $84.23 and a 1-year high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.73 and a beta of 0.75.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 8,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.77, for a total value of $1,139,024.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 33,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,656,703.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 179,721 shares of company stock worth $20,281,949. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

Featured Story: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST).

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.