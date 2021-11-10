Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Holdings in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,517,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 51,670 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.11% of CTS worth $130,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTS by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 13,549 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CTS by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in CTS by 269.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 142,291 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CTS by 3,554.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CTS by 15.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,557,000 after buying an additional 34,863 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 20,600 shares of CTS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $774,354.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTS stock opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CTS Co. has a twelve month low of $28.72 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.20.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. CTS had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 7.17%. CTS’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. CTS’s payout ratio is -14.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTS. TheStreet lowered CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

