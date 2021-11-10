Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Sets New 52-Week High at $19.30

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.16, with a volume of 5375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.11.

Several analysts have commented on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Get Primo Water alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 8,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $157,921.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 206,687 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $3,765,837.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 359,254 shares of company stock worth $6,488,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $3,343,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 8.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 124,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $577,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $2,707,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Primo Water in the second quarter worth $191,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW)

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.