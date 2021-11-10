Professional Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,258 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct makes up approximately 2.8% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.38% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $19,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,848 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 53,630 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $874,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,494,000 after acquiring an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.33. 912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,698. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.46 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.08.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

