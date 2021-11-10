Professional Advisory Services Inc. Sells 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $29.37 on Wednesday, hitting $2,949.00. 30,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548,343. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,694.00 and a 1-year high of $3,012.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,832.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,623.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,156.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

