PROG Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.25 Per Share (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PROG in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.25 for the year.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

PRG has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PROG presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. PROG has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,485,000 after purchasing an additional 199,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,672,000 after purchasing an additional 250,325 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,472,000 after purchasing an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,372,000 after purchasing an additional 226,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

