PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.17.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRG shares. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,757,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,485,000 after acquiring an additional 199,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,672,000 after acquiring an additional 250,325 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in PROG by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,048,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 80,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PROG by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,045,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,472,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PROG by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,627,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,372,000 after acquiring an additional 226,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.93. The company had a trading volume of 9,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,443. PROG has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

