ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 47,875 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,075,100 shares.The stock last traded at $40.92 and had previously closed at $38.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

