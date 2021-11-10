Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.67) Per Share

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.67) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.36). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Protagonist Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.08) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.07) EPS.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $35.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 2.23. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,662,000 after buying an additional 68,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 20.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 791,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,499,000 after purchasing an additional 134,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 102.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider David Y. Liu sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $702,889.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.