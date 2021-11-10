Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.99. Proterra shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 91,462 shares changing hands.

PTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Proterra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $58.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Proterra Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB GGF Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the third quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after acquiring an additional 429,167 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $61,870,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Proterra by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $19,400,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.