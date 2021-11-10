Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) Shares Gap Up to $10.68

Proterra Inc. (NASDAQ:PTRA)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.68, but opened at $11.99. Proterra shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 91,462 shares changing hands.
PTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Proterra in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Proterra in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Proterra in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 9.84, a current ratio of 10.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KPCB GGF Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Proterra by 2.8% in the third quarter. KPCB GGF Associates LLC now owns 15,563,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,348,000 after acquiring an additional 429,167 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $61,870,000. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in Proterra by 110.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,448,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,751,000 after buying an additional 1,287,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Proterra during the third quarter worth approximately $24,490,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Proterra during the second quarter worth approximately $19,400,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
