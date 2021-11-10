Prudential Financial Inc. Has $13.56 Million Stock Position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,138 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kforce were worth $13,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 8.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 154,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 10.1% during the second quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth $210,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

KFRC opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.98 and a 52-week high of $76.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.34.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Kforce’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In other Kforce news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $233,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $229,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,697 shares of company stock worth $5,069,404. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Kforce from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Kforce Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.