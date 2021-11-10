Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $12,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 134.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $241.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.35. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.34 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

